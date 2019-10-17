Susan (Brackbill) Aukamp, 59, formerly of New Providence, PA, peacefully passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Conestoga View, Lancaster, PA.
Born in Lancaster, PA, a daughter of Ruth Groff Brackbill, Willow Street, PA, and the late Norman E. Brackbill.
Sue worked for many years at Exide Technologies, Lampeter until her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis at age 29. Her passion was to always help others and bring joy wherever she went. Sue loved to laugh and always kept a positive outlook throughout her illness. Multiple sclerosis may have caused her physical limitations and took her independence, but never robbed her of her lively, humorous and positive personality. She was well known for her daily strolls in her wheelchair, attending church services, and bringing joy to those she met. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by 2 sons, Kyle Aukamp (Kelly), Willow Street, Daryl Flood, Quarryville; 3 grandsons, Kaden, Conner, and Easton; brothers, Edward Brackbill (Deb), Willow Street, Tom Brackbill (Bonnie), Strasburg, Ken Brackbill (Diane), Willow Street, Barry Brackbill (Gretchen), FL, David Brackbill (Eileen), Willow Street, and Michael Brackbill, Quarryville.
Friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Clearfield United Methodist Cemetery, 1238 Rawlinsville Road, New Providence, PA on Friday, October 25, 2019, at 10:00 AM. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA.