Susan Berk, 49, of Lititz, passed away at her home on February 26, 2020 surrounded by her friends and family after a long illness. Born in Beaumont, TX she was the daughter of Marion Waggoner and Jane (Brookhart) Waggoner and the wife of David Berk.
Susan was a graduate of York College, where she met her husband Dave. For 25 years she was a florist at Royer's Flowers. She had a passion for floral design, teaching her colleagues, and making events special for her clients.
She had a laugh that would brighten a room and a smile that shined. A kind and generous spirit, Susan always thought of others before herself. She believed that being of service to others was a service to your own self. For Susan, it meant going the extra mile, putting care and love into all that she did, and treating everyone with genuine kindness and respect. Susan had a positive attitude that rubbed off on those that were close to her. During times of adversity, she never complained and faced all obstacles with unwavering optimism. Susan loved the beach, any beach. The beach was a place of peace where she could bask in the sun, feel the sand in her toes, and listen to the waves on the shore.
Throughout the journey of her life, Susan collected many dear friends who remained by her side. Her main source of strength and love was from her husband, the love of her life, and her two children, Devon and Morgan. Susan was incredibly proud of her kids and supported them in their endeavors. Time spent together as a family was time cherished above all else.
She will be dearly missed by her husband of 25 years, Dave Berk, her children Devon and Morgan Berk, her parents Marion and Jane Waggoner, and her brother Eric Waggoner (Samina).
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 11:30AM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Guests will be received prior to the celebration starting at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in Susan's name to the Pathways Center for Grief and Loss (https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/venue/pathways-center-for-grief-loss/) To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
