Susan Arlene Peifer - Arlene to all who knew and loved her - died June 25, 2020, at Garden Spot Village in New Holland, Pennsylvania, at the age of 96. She loved the Lord and passed peacefully into the joy of His presence after contending for years with dementia. Arlene was born in August 1923 to Mennonite farmers Roy and Edna Farrel in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. As a girl, she was fond of roller-skating in the barn with her Amish next-door neighbor and spending time with her lifelong best friend, cousin Thelma Kreider Martin. Arlene lost her mother at the young age of 12 but went on to meet the man who would become her beloved husband of 54 years, Enos Rohrer Peifer. They married in 1948 and raised five children on his family farm in Kirkwood, Pennsylvania: Faye (David Gehman), Janet (Ronald Smoker), Robert (Betty Landis), Dwayne (Karen Kreider), and Brenda (Daryl Ebersole), each of whom survives her. Enos was a quiet man of great faith and few words, while Arlene was a spirited, sweet soul who loved Jesus, her family, sewing, and bluegrass hymns. They attended Mechanic Grove Mennonite Church. Arlene showed her love through her famous cherry pies and hearty dinners, which never seemed to include quite enough mashed potatoes (even though she peeled more potatoes every time). She responded to the loss of her husband in 2002 with deep grief and great strength, continuing to enjoy sewing wall hangings for her growing family and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As dementia faded her memory, Arlene's spunk and kind nature continued to touch all who met her, even in her final days. The Lord blessed her family with time with her near the end when she still remembered the words to her favorite hymns and Psalm 23. Her parents, husband, three brothers Emory, Roy, and Paul Farrel, two sisters Dorothy Farrel and Erma Glick, step-mother Verna Farrel, and grandchild Nathan Peifer predeceased her. In addition to her children, she is survived by half-sister Elsie Mae, wife of Elmer Martin of Lancaster, brother-in-law Mel Glick of Smoketown, 12 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Family members would like to express their deep appreciation to the Mountain View, Laurel View, and Springwood families of Garden Spot Village for their compassionate and loving care of their mother.
A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Please omit flowers. Contributions can be made to the benevolent fund at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, PA 17557 or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »