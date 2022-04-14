Susan Arlene (Groff) Martin, 87, of New Holland, passed away on April 12, 2022 in her residence. Born In Warwick Township, she was the daughter of the late Christian W. and Ella Irene (Redcay) Groff. She was the loving wife of the late Donald Martin, with whom she married on October 24, 1959 and shared fifty six loving years of marriage until the time of his passing on March 6, 2016.
She was a member of Carpenters Community Church. She worked in a shirt factory in Rothesville and for the Sheraton Hotel.
Susan is survived by her sons; Terry L. Martin of New Holland and Gary L. husband of Donna (Sandoe) Martin of Myrtle Beach, SC, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Russell Groff and Mary Ann Groff.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she is predeceased by five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and brothers; Richard Groff and Harlan Groff.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM at Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557. There will be a viewing held from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Groffdale Mennonite Cemetery on Groffdale Road in Leola.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Carpenters Community Church, 378 Glenbrook Road, Talmage, PA 17580 or to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604.