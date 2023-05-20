Susan A. Kinsinger, 80, of 3121 Irishtown Rd., Gordonville, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023 at the Penn State Medical Center, Lancaster. Born in Somerset, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mattie Lapp Kinsinger.
The former owner of the Gordonville Print Shop, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 4 brothers, Levi married to Arie Swarey Kinsinger, NY, Benny married to Emma Riehl Kinsinger, Ephrata, Samuel married to Malinda Ebersol Kinsinger, Gordonville, Henry married to Salina Peachey Kinsinger, Leola; a sister, Lydia A. King, Holtwood; numerous nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, Benny married to Arie Yoder, Somerset, William Herschberger, Gordonville; her caregiver, Sally Ann Byler, with whom she resided. She was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Mary Ann Yoder, Drusilla Herschberger.
Funeral services will be from the Andrew and Priscilla Miller residence, 3123 Irishtown Rd., Gordonville on Monday, May 22, 2023 at 11 AM EST with interment following in Gordonville Cemetery. The viewing will be from the time of this notice till the service at the Miller residence Furman's Leola
