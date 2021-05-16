Summer Carla Dawn Madden, 31 of Lancaster, PA passed away on Saturday, May 8th 2021. Born in Greenville County, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Philip Linn Elting and Kimberly Ann Madden. She is survived by a son Kyle Hadden of Kirkwood, PA step-mother Sheila A. Eating of Shippensburg, PA. Loving fiancée of Donald Forsythe.
Burial will take place in Piedmont, South Carolina.
