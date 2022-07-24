Sulvanna "Andy" Anderson, 79, of Columbia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2022. Born in Barboursville, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Bert and Lucille (Farris) Anderson. Andy was the husband of Peggy (Barnett) Anderson with whom he celebrated 59 years of marriage.
Andy retired from KD Tools as a machine operator. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing solitaire.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Peggy, are four children, Karen Rineer, companion of Randy McMullen of Maytown, Theresa Wilkinson, wife of Randy of Bainbridge, Robert "Bob" Anderson of Columbia, and Andrea Germer, wife of Chad of Bainbridge; thirteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; five brothers, Tommy Anderson, husband of Audra of FL, Bill Anderson of PA, Bruce Anderson of WV, Benny Anderson, husband of Betty of WV, and Randy Anderson, husband of Ann of WV; and a sister, Theresa "Peach" Hogsett, wife of Bill of WV.
He was preceded in death by sister, Clemmy Shephard and two brothers, Joe Lee Anderson and Bobby Anderson
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.