Suie Naomi Hess, 93, formerly of Quarryville, PA went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Messiah Village, Mechanicsburg, PA.
Born in Manor Township, she was the daughter of the late J. Zeigler and Clara Brechbill Hess.
Suie retired from Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community after 30 years of service, where she was employed as a cook.
She was a member of Refton Brethren in Christ Church where she taught Sunday school and Bible school. She also served at a Navajo Mission in New Mexico for four years.
Suie enjoyed sewing, playing Rummikub and puzzles.
Surviving her is a sister Verna Mae Hess of Messiah Village, and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert K. Hess and Henry B. Hess.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller. reynoldsandshivery.com
