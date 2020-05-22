Suetta Binkley, 97, of Lititz, born May 28, 1922, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at United Zion Retirement Community. She was a member of Crossroads Community Fellowship Church, Lititz.
She was born to the late Christian and Edna Eshleman. She was preceded in death by her husband, David and her son, Daniel. She is survived by two sons, Kenneth, husband of Barbara of Elkton, MN, Earl, husband of Rose of Lebanon, PA and one daughter, Esther Mayer wife of Thomas of Albuquerque, NM, and one daughter-in-law, Doris Binkley of Newmanstown, PA; 16 grandchildren and one foster grandchild, 67 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her church, memorized many of the Psalms and was involved in teaching Sunday school for many years. She always enjoyed singing the hymns of her faith. She went to church with her family and made a profession of faith early in life. Realizing she needed a Savior, she received forgiveness and adoption into God's family, through faith in Jesus. Her children are grateful for the spiritual foundation and example she gave them. She lives on in the lives of those she profoundly influenced. She will be missed but her family is glad she is now with her Savior and family again.
A private graveside service at Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
