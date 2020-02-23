Suellen C. Keweshan, 71, of Ephrata, passed away Wed., Feb. 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with an aggressive cancer, at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. She was the loving wife of 53 years to James L. Keweshan, and a daughter of the late Frederick J. and Susan (Darrah) Glathorn.
Suellen was better known as ‘Bunny', a childhood nickname that stuck with her. She and her husband Jim grew up in the same community in Philadelphia and were childhood sweethearts. She was a graduate of Frankford H.S., class of 1965 and a graduate of the Pennsylvania Univ., School of Nursing. She worked at the former Jeanes Hospital as it transitioned to Fox Chase Cancer Center. Bunny and Jim lived in Cape May for 5 years before moving to the Ephrata area in 1994. She enjoyed singing in the Sweet Adelines, entertaining in various venues and nursing homes. Bunny served as the singing group's president for several years. She loved traveling with Jim on cruises and to Puerto Vallarta. She created deep friendships with everyone she met.
In addition to her husband, Bunny is survived by four grandchildren, Gregory Forstater, Charles J. "C.J" Galloway, Jagger Galloway (Samantha), & Amanda Galloway; a great grandbaby on-the-way; & brother, Kenneth Glathorn.
Visitation: Sat., Feb. 29th, from 11 AM to 12:30 PM at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA 17567. Time of Sharing: 12:30 PM.
Contributions to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. www.goodfuneral.com
A living tribute »