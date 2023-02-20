Sue Ellen Bazzo, 59, of Rillton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 16, 1963, in Aurora, Colo., daughter of Saundra S. (Schroll) Krady, of Columbia, Pa., and the late Jay M. Krady.
Sue was a 1981 graduate of Manheim Central High School and then attended IUP, where she met her husband, Tony. Sue and her husband proudly ran and owned "The Lincoln Highway Hub" in North Versailles for the past seven years and were owners of Bazzo Antiques for the past 33 years. Collecting unique antiques was one of her passions and the success of The Hub would not have been possible without her creative vision and hard work. She enjoyed combining her love for antiques and gardening to make unique container gardens for her family, friends and customers. Sue was always eager to volunteer for anything involving her children's school and athletic activities. Despite health struggles in recent years, Sue bravely embarked on two cross-country camping trips with Tony, the realization of a dream born during many local family camping trips over the past 33 years. She was so blessed to be "Grandma" to her beautiful grandchildren, Poppy Sue and Benny.
Sue is survived by her loving and caring husband and best friend of 33 years, Anthony "Tony" D. Bazzo; her two sons, Jay-David "JD" A. (Kelly) Bazzo, of Elizabethtown, Pa., and Nicholas Bazzo, of Rillton; two special grandchildren, Penelope and Benjamin Bazzo; two brothers, Kyle (Debbie) Krady, of Mount Joy, Pa., and Casey (Jude) Krady, of Manheim, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Sue will be dearly missed by her family, many friends and customers she made over the years.
A memorial gathering to celebrate Sue's life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME, 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251, at which time a service will be held in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Lauren's Wing c/o Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, in memory of Sue. To send online condolences, please visit http://www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com