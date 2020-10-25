Sue B. Heineman, of Marietta, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Born in Morrisville, Bucks County, she is the daughter of the late Henry and Lee Below.
Sue is survived by her daughter, Sally Heineman; her son, Samuel Heineman IV; her brother, Ernest Below of New Jersey; and her sister, Greta Ospa of Florida.
Sue was a graduate of Tyler School of Arts and Architecture of Temple University where she graduated with a BFA in Sculpture. She enjoyed homemaking, farming, and raising her children. Sue was highly active in the farming community and volunteered in numerous community activities.
Sewing and fabrics were definitely part of her life, she always enjoyed creating many different things.
Sue had true love and respect for Native Americans their culture and their heritage. She donated generously to many tribal organizations.
Sue loved all animals, especially her precious feline family. Nature was a vital part of her life and well-being. Gardening was her true passion, and she possessed a true "green thumb". A gifted artist possessing a witty intellect she created love and laughter daily. Her selfless love and caring support for all that knew her will be deeply missed.
Even to the last weeks of her life, Sue continued to make floral arrangements with the plentiful flowers, trees, and bushes near her. Again, nature provided Sue with solace and happiness.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sue's honor are greatly appreciated to The Humane League of Lancaster, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. Sue's favorite organization and her love of cats was such a passionate part of her life and she would have been grateful for the support of this organization. humanepa.org/partners/humane-league-of-lancaster-county/
A Celebration of Life Service wil be held at a future date.
To send a condolence, please visit Sue's Memorial Page at: SnyderFuneralHome.com.