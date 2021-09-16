Sue Ann Austin, 54, of Manor Twp., passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, September 13, 2021, following a very courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Wilkes Barre, PA, she was the daughter of the late Emil and Rose (Zanowicz) Guziejka. Sue Ann was the beloved wife of Douglas R. Austin, and together they celebrated 15 years of marriage.
Sue Ann graduated from Bishop Hoban High School in 1985, and from Temple University in 1991, from where she received her Bachelor of Pharmacy degree. She worked as a Pharmacist for Rite-Aid Corp. for more than 30 years. Sue Ann was by nature a very giving person. She loved Christmas and baked cookies for weeks which she shared with everyone. She had a passion for coffee, especially Pumpkin Spice Lattes from Starbucks. She was also an avid animal lover, especially her cats, Stix and Cookie, and her dog, Cutie Pie.
Sue Ann was a loving mother to her daughter, Meaghan Austin, of Pittsburgh. She is also survived by her brother, Emil Guziejka and his companion June Bevan of Mountaintop, PA, as well as her in-laws on her husband's side of the family.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering which will be held from 2 – 4 PM on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA, 17551. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sue Ann's memory may be made to the Children's Miracle Network at childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org/donate. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com