Sudheer "Father Sud" Tiwari, 82, of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, PA, died on May 5, 2020, at home.
He was born in 1937, in Maharashtra, India, to the late K. Joseph Tiwari and Kamalini Tiwari. He is survived by his wife, Stefania Tiwari, with whom he shared 53 years of marriage.
Sudheer leaves behind two daughters: Simone (Wayne) Heisey of Elizabethtown and Suneeta Tiwari of Sparks Glencoe, MD; three grandsons: Solomon Heisey, Derek Heisey and Gabriel Cound; and three siblings: Sindhu Pathe, Vijaya Oberoi and Arun Tiwari.
Father Sud was most recently rector of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Manheim, for 14 years. Prior to his ministry in the Episcopal Church, he worked in the secular field as Senior Economist at PepsiCo Inc. for more than 20 years. Besides his gift of speaking, preaching and storytelling, his greatest achievement was that of loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.
A memorial service celebrating Sudheer's life will be held at a later date.
A living tribute »