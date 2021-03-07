Stuart "Stu" Rigler, 84 yrs., of Lancaster, formerly of Honey Brook, PA, died on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his home, while under the loving care of his family and hospice.
He was born on Thursday, January 21, 1937. Stuart was the son of the late Stuart Wood and Ella (Keesey) Rigler. He was the husband of Elizabeth J. "Betty" (Dewey) Rigler, with whom he shared 64 years of marriage.
Stuart was a helicopter mechanic for the Boeing Corp. in Essington. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Stuart was a member of the Honey Brook United Methodist Church, the Honey Brook American Legion Wawassan Post #322 and the AFL-CIO Local #1069. He enjoyed fishing and time spent with his granddaughters and great-granddaughter.
Stuart was preceded in death by his brother Gene Wood Rigler and a sister, Carol Blain.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Valerie E. wife of James E. Hitesman of Northumberland, two granddaughters, Elizabeth A. Donnelly, wife of Michael Wann of Lancaster and Claire Givlin of Phoenixville, a great-granddaughter, Shannon Wann of Lancaster and two nieces, Vivian Keesey and Anna Sabbi both of Downingtown.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 2 PM from The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 141 Pequea Ave., Honey Brook, PA, with Pastor Ray Voran officiating. Interment will follow at the Honey Brook Methodist Cemetery. A calling hour will be held one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Stuart to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com