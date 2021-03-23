Stuart R. Lease, 84, of Denver, passed away March 20, 2021 at 7:00 PM in Manor Care Health Services, Sinking Spring, where he was a guest since Feb. 20th.
He was the husband of the late Patricia A. (Keffer) Lease, who passed away July 4, 2017. They celebrated 47 years of marriage prior to her passing. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Randolph J. and Gertrude S. (Stoudt) Lease.
Stuart was an Army veteran serving during Vietnam. He was a mechanic and worked as a maintenance supervisor for Crompton & Knowles, Gibraltar, retiring in 1999. A member of Mohn's Hill E.C. Church, he was a graduate of Reading H.S., class of 1954. He was a member of the NRA, Goodwill and Lincoln Park Fire Companies and served as Fire Chief of the Vinemont Fire Company during the 1970's and 80's. He was a member of Lebanon Valley Sportsman Club, and enjoyed salt water fishing, boating, sitting on the beach and the family cabin at Lake Strauss, Lebanon. He also enjoyed Dewy Beach and traveling to Branson, Missouri.
He is survived by his children – Ann M. Lease companion of Sean P. Murphy, Shoemakersville, Brian A. Lease, Denver, his grandchildren – Nathan, Morgan and Alex. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law – Becky A. (Wright) Lease, Shillington, and several cousins. He was predeceased by sons – Nathan (1980) and Shawn M. Lease (9/28/2018).
Funeral services from Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington on Thursday, March 27, 2021 at 12 Noon. Pastor Kenneth B. Ogden will officiate. Interment with full military honors in Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring. Viewing on Thursday from 11:00 AM to 12 Noon. www.kleefuneralhome.com
