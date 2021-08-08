Stuart Pierce Smith of South Seaville, NJ passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2021.
Stuart is survived by his wife, Paula Smith (VanArtsdalen); sister, Marcia (Mike) Brenner; daughter, Chelsey Smith (Matthew Sheppard), his grandson, Jude; along with many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews who loved their "Uncle Stu". He is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Harriet Smith.
Stuart was born on July 10, 1960 and raised in Millersville, PA. He received his Bachelor's in Industrial Arts in 1983 from Millersville University, where he met Paula. Stuart relocated to South Seaville, NJ when he started his job at ARC Reprographics.
Stuart and Paula married in 1986, and welcomed their daughter in 1991. His beloved grandson Jude was born in March, 2020. Stuart was an avid bicyclist, a beach-lover, a classic rock guru, He was a fixer, a doer, a creator, a giver; always unassumingly generous with his time and talents for loved ones and strangers alike. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a gift for storytelling. He loved his home, and enjoyed sharing it with his loved ones. Stuart will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
