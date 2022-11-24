Stuart M. Readinger, 21 of Elizabethtown, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Chris and DeeDee Readinger.
Stuart graduated from Elizabethtown High School, excelled in German, and was a member of the swim team. He also swam for Willowood and the Elizabethtown Aquatic Club. He conquered the world through online gaming and served as a lifeguard throughout high school.
Stuart was a self-taught cook and a lover of foraging, mycology, mushrooms and gardening. He worked for various restaurants in Lancaster County. He placed his faith in Jesus at the age of five and attended LCBC-Harrisburg where he served in the children's ministry.
Stuart loved music, playing guitar and hiking. Stuart had a pure and giving heart. He loved reading the Bible and helping others. Although Stuart left this world too soon, he is at peace and thriving in his heavenly home in the arms of Jesus. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his parents, is a sister Mallory; brother Reece; brother Austin and sister-in-law Morgan; grandparents Bernie and Michelle Readinger and Dean and Shirley Rust; great-grandparents Dolores Readinger and Hiram Royer and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Stuart's Celebration of Life service at The Life Center, 411 S. 40th Street, Harrisburg on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Family and friends may visit with the family at 1 PM and the service will begin at 2 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Stuart's memory to: Pennsylvania Adult and Teen Challenge - 33 Teen Challenge Road, Rehrersburg, PA 19550. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com