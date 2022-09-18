My beloved husband Stuart M. Cracraft, age 63, a long-time resident of San Juan Capistrano, California, died peacefully in his home on September 22, 2021. He was the son of the late L. K. "Chris" Cracraft of racing fame, and the late Sharleen L. Southall, Palm Springs Life Magazine Society Editor. Stuart's father died in 1961, when he was three years old.
Stuart was the loving husband of 34 years to his wife, Annetta V. Smith-Cracraft, from Columbia, PA, and father to their twin daughters, April A. Cracraft and Tiffany A. Cracraft, both native Californians.
At an early age Stuart created GNU Chess, created the story for the episode Here's Lucy "Lucy and Uncle Harry's Pot" Season 5, Episode 21 (Viewable Hulu Plus), Convinced Steve Jobs to take a picture of his family (Google "Steve Jobs Stuart Cracraft" for the Mac Daily News Blog). Accomplished pianist, his favorite song, C. M. Wildor's Toccata from the 5th Symphony, made world history turning point in computers as Deep Thought operator at the 1988 Long Beach American Open which eventually played against Kasparov as Deep Blue, defeated him in the 2nd match and was then retired to the Smithsonian. The above happened in 1997.
He graduated with top honors from Palm Valley School in Palm Springs, CA, before entering The Hill School in Pottstown, Pennsylvania. Later entering Stanford and National University whereby he attained his degree of Bachelor of Arts after joining S.R.I. International, Stanford Research Institute at Stanford University, Menlo Park, CA as a computer systems analyst, UCLA Department of Mathematics, and USC Information Sciences Institute.
Worked extensively in international venture using AWS, Terraform, Kubernetes, and numerous related languages, coding software for many Computer Industry giants such as Apple, Wells Fargo, Airtouch, Toshiba America Information Systems, NASA CalTech - Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, CA where he had met his wife Annetta and proposed to her.
He attained certificates as Oracle DBA, Architect, AI, Data Science, CI/CD, Red Hat, RHCE, RHCSA, AWS CDA/CSA/SYSOP/Sun Microsystems, Mensa Member, Developer/Cloud Services, past Alfred Raymond Memorial Creative Writing and Humanities Award, and membership of The Cum Laude Society.
A devout loving-father, husband, provider, protector of the Cracraft family, his extreme love for progeny, teaching our girls computer science, math, chess, piano and sharing his entrepreneurial skills to his two lovely children, April and Tiffany, brought such warmth and devotion to our family together in San Juan Capistrano for 34 years. In addition, he owned a privately held company UNIXISH LLC.
Interment and the celebration of Life is to be this Fall 2022 at Desert Memorial Park, Cathedral City, California. www.clydekraft.com
A living tribute »