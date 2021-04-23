Stuart Lee Eckman, born 1 January 1954, died peacefully 21 April 2021 surrounded by family.
Beloved son of the late Charles A. Eckman and Anna L. (Shireman) Eckman, he is survived by his daughter, Erika L. Eckman; granddaughter, Olivia A. Mckinney; step mother, Jane (Miesse) Eckman; two brothers, Charles H. Eckman and Eric E. Eckman and step sister, Farrah L. (Miesse) Risser.
Stuart, also known by his family and friends as Stuey or Lee, quit high school at age 17 to enlist in the Army as a 63B20 Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic, He served for two years as a Cold War, Vietnam Era warrior ensuring the freedoms we enjoy today; including a year-long tour in South Korea. Following his time in the service, Stuart earned his GED and apprenticed as an HVAC sheet metal fabricator, ultimately rising to the level of supervisor over multi-million-dollar industrial construction orders.
Stuey was a dedicated father, faithful husband to the late Linda Blough and Michelle Havrilla as well as a fiercely loyal friend. He served his community as Vice-President of Ephrata Amvets Post #136 and long-time member of the Marietta Bear hunting club where he was a significant contributor to renovating the 100-year-old hunting camp originally founded by his grandfather. Never known to shoot a bear, Stuey did bag a buck or two in his hunting career. Stuart lived life to the fullest, was a stalwart NASCAR fan, and inspired several generations of family, co-workers, and friends to be the best they could be.
God Speed Stuart, we will miss you always but take comfort knowing you are in God's loving hands.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Stuart's memory may be made to American Diabetes Assn. 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA, 22202 or Hospice & Community Care P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
