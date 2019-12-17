Stewart K. Mohn, 81, formerly of Adamstown and 7-year resident of ManorCare Sinking Spring, passed away Fri., Dec. 13, 2019. He was a son of the late Walter K. & Elmira M. (Beidler) Mohn.
Stewart was a graduate of Governor Mifflin High School, class of 1957. He worked in the mailing department for the American Lung Association in Reading and later he worked part-time at Weaver's Market in Adamstown. As a young man, Stewart enjoyed amusement parks. In his recent years, he enjoyed visits from his nieces & nephews, with whom he loved to reminisce with stories of the past. Stewart was a member of Peace UCC in Denver. He was a man of simple pleasures, he liked word searches, singing, he was well-liked, and will be greatly missed.
Stewart is survived by four nieces & nephews, Debra L. Berger of Sinking Spring, Michael Kilakis (Terry) of Ocean View, DE, Sheree Blanski of Shillington, & Shelee Rothwell (William) of Sinking Spring. He was predeceased by a brother, James F. Mohn & two sisters, Betty L. Kilakis & Shirley A. Boone.
Visitation: Thurs. Dec. 19th from 11 AM – 12 PM at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA 17567. A committal service will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Adamstown.
Memorial contributions to Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Road, #180, Wyomissing, PA 19610. www.goodfuneral.com
