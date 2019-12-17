Stewart K. Mohn, 81, formerly of Adamstown and 7-year resident of ManorCare Sinking Spring, passed away Fri., Dec. 13, 2019. He was a son of the late Walter K. & Elmira M. (Beidler) Mohn.

Stewart was a graduate of Governor Mifflin High School, class of 1957. He worked in the mailing department for the American Lung Association in Reading and later he worked part-time at Weaver's Market in Adamstown. As a young man, Stewart enjoyed amusement parks. In his recent years, he enjoyed visits from his nieces & nephews, with whom he loved to reminisce with stories of the past. Stewart was a member of Peace UCC in Denver. He was a man of simple pleasures, he liked word searches, singing, he was well-liked, and will be greatly missed.

Stewart is survived by four nieces & nephews, Debra L. Berger of Sinking Spring, Michael Kilakis (Terry) of Ocean View, DE, Sheree Blanski of Shillington, & Shelee Rothwell (William) of Sinking Spring. He was predeceased by a brother, James F. Mohn & two sisters, Betty L. Kilakis & Shirley A. Boone.

Visitation: Thurs. Dec. 19th from 11 AM – 12 PM at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA 17567. A committal service will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Adamstown.

Memorial contributions to Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Road, #180, Wyomissing, PA 19610. www.goodfuneral.com

Send flowers to the family of Stewart Mohn
Browse »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Service information

Dec 19
Visitation
Thursday, December 19, 2019
11:00AM-12:00PM
Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc.
34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., PO Box 94
Reamstown, PA 17567
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Stewart's Visitation begins.
Dec 19
Committal Service
Thursday, December 19, 2019
12:30PM
Cedar Grove Cemetery
Broad Street
Adamstown, PA 19501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Stewart's Committal Service begins.

Tags

Good Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Inc.

34 N. Reamstown Road
P.O. Box 94
Reamstown, PA 17567
717-336-4909
www.goodfuneral.com

Sign up for our newsletter