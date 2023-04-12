Steven "Whip" Hahn, 63, of Conestoga, made last call on Sunday, April 9, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late George F. and Betty Jane (Shaub) Hahn. He was the husband of Rose Hahn who he was happily married to for 40 wonderful years.
Whip was a 1977 graduate from Lancaster Catholic High School. He was the proud owner of Steven T Hahn Plumbing & Heating Inc. Some of his favorite hobbies were fishing, golfing, and skiing. He and his family loved to travel to their cottage in Canada where they have decades of fond memories. When not in Canada, he enjoyed making his rounds at the Riverside and Hubley Clubs. This was who he was, and his family loved him for being just that.
In addition to his wife, Rose, he is survived by his two daughters, Danielle (Ryan) Eshleman, of Pequea, and Casey (Mason) Mimnaugh, of Philadelphia; sisters, Kathy (Jeff) Paxton, of Lancaster, and Nicky (David) Hahn, of Phoenix, AZ; nieces, Melanie Hahn, Melissa (Jeff) Siegrist, and Megan (Scott) Swink; and nephews, Matthew (Heather) Iddings, and Warren (Jana) Hahn; his dog, Gus; and his four-legged grandchildren, Rupert, Bo, Reagan, and Molson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Abe and David Hahn.
A celebration of Whip's life will be held at his and Rose's home in Conestoga beginning at 2 PM on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Whip's name to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or online at www.HospiceCommunity.org/gift.
Whip's family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the staff at Hospice & Community Care for their presence and support to Whip and his family.
