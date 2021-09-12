On Wednesday, September 8, 2021, Steven Stauffer Todd, 62, died suddenly in Seven Valleys. He was the husband of Cathy Renee (Harnish) Todd.
Steve was born on December 27, 1958 in Mountville, to the late John Root and Mary Kathryn (Stauffer) Todd. He was a 1978 graduate of Penn Manor High School in Millersville. He was a life-long farmer in addition to working full-time for Gosnell Paving for 23 years. He enjoyed snowmobiling, working on vehicles, going to auctions, and fabricating many different things to use around the farm. Steve was also a member of the York Bible Church.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy; four children, Neil and wife Emma, Renee Julius and husband Dustin, Kent Todd, and Maria Todd; one grandson, Cooper; and four siblings, John Todd, Jane Gerlach, Shirley Harsh and Barb Hershey.
Public Viewings will be held on Wednesday, September 15 from 5:00PM to 8:00PM and again on Thursday, September 16 from 9:00AM until a funeral service begins at 11:00AM. All will be held at York Bible Church, 890 Taxville Road, York, PA 17408. Pastor Dave Sutter will officiate.
Donations in Steve's honor can be made to York Bible Church. Online condolences may be made at www.geiple.com.
