Steven Scaricamazza, beloved and faithful husband of Betsy Swartz, passed away on Saturday, January 21st, 2023, after a serious illness.
We take comfort that our staggering loss means he is now fulfilled and in the perfect presence of the Lord.
He is survived by his wife Betsy, his brother Anthony (Nancy), his mother Annette, and his mother-in-law Verna.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM at St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA. The service will also be livestreamed.
Donations in Steven's memory can be made to St. James Episcopal Church; https://www.saintjameslancaster.org. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
