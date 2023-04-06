Steven R. Wanner, 63, of Ephrata, passed way unexpectedly at home on April 2, 2023. Born in Ephrata, Steve was the son of the late Amos R. and Betty J. (Saylor) Wanner.
As a lifelong resident of Ephrata area, Steve was an avid fan of the Beatles and had a soft spot for cats.
Steve is survived by three siblings: Barry Saylor, husband of Mary of Lititz; Sally Hunter, wife of Gary of Drumore; and Rick Saylor of Rehoboth, DE.
Funeral services will be private.
Contributions in Steve's memory to the Lancaster SPCA would be appreciated.
