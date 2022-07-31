Steven R. "Steve" Younger, 72, of Lancaster, entered the presence of the Lord when he passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Janet M. (Johnson) Younger, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Elmer E. and Elizabeth E. (Taylor) Younger.
Steve attended Penn Manor High School. He went on to be employed by Armstrong World Industries as a lab technician, retiring with 30 years of service. Steve then started a second career with Vanscoy, Maurer & Bash Diamond Jewelers as a jewelry salesperson, retiring for the second and final time in 2016. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1969 to 1971, serving as a Hospital Corpsman.
Steve was an avid sportsman, playing baseball, softball, and golf over the years. He also coached little league and midget football. Steve was an active member of Grace Community Church of Willow Street where he greeted at the Welcome Center every week. Even until his last days, Steve was known for his bright smile and pleasant disposition.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Shelly Rineer, of Lancaster; a son, Steven Younger, Jr., husband of Laura, of West Lampeter; grandchildren, Kayla Seachrist, Hannah Rineer, Cole Younger, and Kyle Younger; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles Younger, husband of Pat, of Lancaster, and Harry Younger, husband of Stacy, of Florida; and sisters, Miriam Binkley, of Conestoga, Debbie Brandt, wife of Steve, of Lancaster, and Penny Hernandez, of Lancaster. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Russel Rineer III, and a sister, Dale Younger.
A Memorial Service for Steve will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584. Following the service there will be a time to visit with the family.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Steve's memory to the Growing with Grace Fund of Grace Community Church of Willow Street at the above address (please make checks payable to "GCCWS" and write "Growing with Grace" on the memo line) or online at gccws.net/give (choose "Growing with Grace Capital Campaign" from the dropdown fund box).
To leave an online condolence, please visit Steve's obituary at: