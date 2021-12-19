Steven R. Plantholt, Sr., 68, of Lancaster, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Steve was the loving husband of Melodie Hiltz Plantholt to whom he was married for 46 years. He was born on December 2, 1953, to Marian Plantholt Hammerstrom and Robert G. Plantholt (both predeceased).
For more than 40 years he worked for Armstrong World Industries, holding several different positions until his retirement. After retirement, he loved spending time with his family and visiting with friends. Cooking and shopping for unusual ingredients to create recipes was his passion. He had an avid interest in the RV'ing lifestyle. Most importantly, he had an unwavering commitment to Jesus Christ in all aspects of his life. He grew up within Calvary Church with his family being among the original founding members. Although physically unable to attend in recent years, he faithfully live-streamed the service on Sundays as part of his daily worship.
In addition to his wife, Melodie, Steve is survived by three children, Steve Plantholt, Jr. husband of Brigette Duarte, Matthew Plantholt. and Jennifer Morris, wife of Matthew Morris. He will be especially missed by his four grandchildren, Logan, Brena, Lorelei, and Aaron. Also surviving are three sisters, Bonnie Shanks wife of Robert Shanks, Carol Plantholt, and Barbara Thompson. Lastly, his most beloved dog, his baby Bailey, a Japanese Chin.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service, which will be held at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Visitation will be from 10:30 AM until 11:00 AM. Interment will be immediately afterward at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
