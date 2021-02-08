Steven R. Gutzwiller, 71, of Mountville, passed away on February 2, 2021 of natural causes at home. Steve was born in Lancaster on September 12, 1949 to the late Dr. Robert L. Gutzwiller and Nancy Greiner Gutzwiller.
Steve attended Hempfield High School and Penn State University. He worked as a real estate agent in commercial real estate for many years and then as an IT Specialist for a local company. He was an avid tennis player and in later years enjoyed many hours boating and fishing on the Susquehanna River.
Steve is survived by his brothers David (Carol) of Jacksonville, FL and Roger (Paulette) of Wharton, NJ. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
