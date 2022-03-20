Steven R. Dowhen, 63, of Manheim, passed away unexpectedly due to natural causes on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at his residence. Born in Ridgewood, NJ, he was the son of the late Reverend James R. and Muriel (DeVogel) Dowhen. Steve was the husband of Colette (Richcreek) Dowhen with whom he celebrated 41 years of marriage.
Steve was a graduate of Middleburg High School in NY in 1977. He graduated from Lancaster Bible College in 1983. He retired from the former RR Donnelley and Sons (LSC) after 35 years of service as a pressman. After retirement, Steve drove school bus for Hempfield School District and Manheim Central. Steve enjoyed fishing, boating, the beach and spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Colette, is a daughter, Amanda Zuschmidt, wife of Brian of Lancaster; a daughter-in-law, Rebecca Dowhen, (wife of the late Aaron Dowhen) of Lancaster; five grandchildren, Owen, Chase, Wyatt, Mackenzie, and Emilie; a sister, Janice Jensen of Lititz, and two nephews, Jeremy and Nathan Jensen.
A memorial service honoring Steve's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dayspring Christian Academy Scholarship Fund, 120 College Ave., Mountville, PA 17554. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com