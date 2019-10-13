Steven P. Steiner, 54, of Columbia passed away at his residence on September 25th, 2019. He was born in Columbia to Paul and Joyce Steiner and was a life long resident of this area. Steven attended Hempfield High School and worked for many years as a truck driver for Consolidated Freight, Yellow Freight, and Elite Energy. He was an avid hunter, bass fisherman, and was a lifetime member of Bass Pro.
In addition to his parents, Steven leaves behind his son, Zachary Price, companion of Amanda Flowers of Elizabethtown; his brother, Cliff, husband of Bonnie Steiner of Columbia; several nieces and nephews in Dauphine County.
At this time there will be no services for Steven and any services in the future will be announced by his family. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., Columbia/Landisville,