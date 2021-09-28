Steven P. Morrison, 64, of Mountville, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at UPMC Harrisburg, surrounded by family after a hard-fought 14 ½ year battle with Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA, formerly known as Wegeners). Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Jacqueline M. (Heiss) and Paul L. Morrison. He was the loving husband for over 30 years to Tammy (Miller) Morrison, and devoted father to daughter, Jessica. He is survived by two sisters, Paula L. Haigh, and Sandra M. Janoschak, married to Jeffrey J. Janoschak, all of Lititz; mother-in-law, Trudy J. Miller, sister-in-law, Judy L. Tillotson, both of Harrisburg; brother-in-law, Daniel R. Miller of Elizabethtown; two nephews, Scott and Jere, and one niece, Melanie.
Steve was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. He worked as Service Manager and RV Mechanic for Ben's RV Center in York. In his free time, he enjoyed racing, and was Crew Chief for a number of Sprint cars. He was known as Mr. Fix It and loved gadgets and general tinkering. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family. His sense of humor will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: John Hopkins research of GPA, https://www.hopkinsvasculitis.org/about/support-johns-hopkins-vasculitis-center/, The Vasculitis Foundation, http://www.vasculitisfoundation.org, or UPMC Transplant Services, https://www.upmc.com/services/transplant.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:30 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 1:30 PM until the time of service. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
