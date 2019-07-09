Steven Michael Kelchen, 60, of New Providence, entered into rest on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Allan R., Sr. and Harriet E. (Yuninger) Kelchen. Steve and his wife, Virginia G. (Garris) Kelchen had celebrated 17 years of marriage in May.
Steve worked and retired from Cedar Hill Quarry as a plant operator. Following retirement he ran an Amish taxi service.
Steve was a member of Ancient Order of Croaking Frogs, Christiana American Legion Post #865, Lancaster Rod & Gun Club, along with various pool leagues. He also loved NASCAR and spending time with his family.
Surviving besides his wife is a son, Michael Kelchen, a daughter, Candies Beatty, a son, Michael Slaymaker and a son, Bryan Garris, along with grandchildren; MacKenzie, Gabriella, Hallei, Dylan, and Emilei, a brother Charles Kelchen and a sister, Lucy Wiley. He was preceded in death by brothers; Allan and William.
Services celebrating Steve's life will be on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. from the New Providence Church of God, 269 Cinder Road, New Providence. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10:00 until 11:30. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
Anyone wishing may make a contribution in Steve's memory to the charity of their choice.
