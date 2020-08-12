Steven Mann, age 61, passed away on August 2, 2020.
He was the son of the late Donald Mann and Edna (Ortman) Mann. He was preceded in death by a sister Donna (Mann) Rutter. He is survived by two brothers, Bruce Mann of Columbia, and Abram Mann of Lititz, and two sisters, Vicki, wife of Stephen Hillian, and Cindy, wife of Richard Adams, Sr. He is also survived by his longtime companion Barbara Loyd.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 3125 Walnut St., Harrisburg. To share online condolences please visit centralPAcremation.com.
