Steven M. Steigerwald, 61, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Reading Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Paul and Doris Stein Steigerwald.
He is survived by his sister, Susan Steigerwald, Lancaster and was preceded in death by a brother, Charles "Chuck" Steigerwald.
A graveside service will be held today in the Blue Rock Mennonite Cemetery, 3457 Blue Rock Road (Rt. 999), Lancaster, PA 17603 beginning at 1:00 p.m.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
