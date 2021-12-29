Steven M. Simonson, 46, of Oceanside, NY, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Born in Queens, NY, he was the son of Daniel C. and Theresa (Razzano) Simonson, of Lancaster, PA.
After high school, Steve attended Nassau Community College and went on to work for Verizon for 23 years as an Installation Technician.
Steve had a passion and talent for music, having played the guitar for 30 years. He independently recorded two albums of instrumental rock music titled, “String Theory” and “Alternating Currents”. He was also the producer for Rob Balducci’s LPs “Transcendence" and “821 Monroe Drive”. Not only will his talent be remembered, but also his generous spirit and kindness towards others as well.
In addition to his parents, Steve is survived by his brother, Thomas (Thom) R. Simonson, of Queens, NY, two uncles, Peter Razzano and his wife Catherine of Leola, PA, and Robert Razzano and his wife Andrea of The Villages, FL, and numerous cousins in Pennsylvania and New York.
The family will receive friends at Charles F. Snyder, Jr., Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543, on Thursday, December 30, 2021, from 6pm-8pm with a prayer service at 7:30pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602, on Friday, December 31, 2021, at 11am with The Rev. Matthew C. Morelli as Celebrant. Interment to follow at St. Joseph’s New Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Steve’s memory to Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation, 4370 Tujunga Ave #110, Studio City, CA 91604, www.mhopus.org, which provides musical instruments for children in underprivileged areas.
