Steven M. Price, 70, of Lancaster passed away Monday, August 7, 2023. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late John and Rose (Ashby) Price. He was the loving husband of Sharon (Baumiller) Price with whom he shared over 47 years of marriage.
He worked in masonry restoration for many years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Ryan Price husband of Michele of Lancaster; two granddaughters, Cassidy, and Carrigan; two brothers and two sisters. He was preceded in death by one sister and one brother.
The family would like to thank the staff of Lancaster Nursing & Rehab for the care that was given to Steven while he was there.
In keeping with Steven's wishes there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Steven's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com