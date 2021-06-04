Steven M. Miller, 62, died on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Lancaster Rehab. Hospital. He was the husband of Sandra M. (Gohn) Miller, sharing 28 years together. Steven was born in Stewartstown, PA on November 28, 1958, son of the late Colleen Ferne Miller.
In his earlier years, Steven was a dairy farmer for several farms. He then went on to do Foundry work for Donsco and H & H Castings. He was a Deacon and very active member at Columbia Church of God. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, he loved splitting wood and cutting down trees for others. He also enjoyed working on cars. Steven and Sandy enjoyed camping and traveling, especially their many cruises with the Harvesters Gospel Group. Steven's church, gospel music, and family were the biggest passions in his life. He loved others and was a friend to anyone he met.
In addition to his wife, Steven is survived by three children, Matthew Dame of Wrightsville, Talona VanZant and her husband, Brian of Wrightsville, and William Miller and his wife, Katie of Dover; and 11 grandchildren, Amelia Dame, Jackson Dame, Dylan Keith Webb, Haley Marie Watkins, Samantha Robinson, Nicholai Robinson, Brianna VanZant, Mariah Miller, Shania White, Darius White, and Elizabeth Miller.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Columbia Church of God, 43 N. 7th Street, Columbia, with Pastor Fred Thomas officiating. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow the service in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Columbia Church of God, 43 N. 7th Street, Columbia, PA 17512.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 700 Hellam Street, Wrightsville, PA 17368. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com