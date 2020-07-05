Steven M. Hassell, 56, of Lancaster, PA, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Conestoga View Nursing Facility. He was born in Lancaster, PA, the son of Phyllis (Yeagley) Holton and the late Maurice F. Hassell. Steve was married to Tracie R. Hassell, they were together 16 years.
A graduate of Conestoga Valley High School, Steve worked for Calvary Fellowship Homes as a chef. Steve loved to cook and nothing made him happier than when others enjoyed his food. He loved all types of sports and was remarkable at remembering sports statistics from many years past. Steve also enjoyed traveling, whether a cruise or a camping trip at a NASCAR race.
Steve will be lovingly missed by his mother, Phyllis Holton, his step father, John Holton, his sister, Ann Furlow and brother-in-law, Denny Furlow, his children, Ashley Hassell and Steven Hassell, as well as his wife, Tracie R. Hassell, and his step children, Shannon D. Barns, married to Christopher R. Barns, and Mercedes L. Thomas. He was preceded in death by his father, and his sister, Sally Brandt.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the NASCAR Foundation, One Daytona Blvd., 7th Floor, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 or online at www.nascarfoundation.org.
The services will be private at the convenience of the family.
