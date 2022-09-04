Steven M. Donnan, 66, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at the M.S Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Sandra Smith Donnan with whom he was married 43 years. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late John A. and Lola Winters Donnan.
Steve retired after 45 years of service as a candy maker at Y & S Candies, Lancaster. He previously had been employed by the former U.S Lock and Hardware. He was an avid Notre Dame football fan, enjoyed trips to Ocean City, MD and Delaware Park, woodworking, traveling, cooking, baking and snuggling with his furbabies and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife Sandy are his children, Alicia, wife of Guss Gerakinis; Ryan husband of Kate Donnan; grandchildren, Collin, Connor, Steven and Christian; sisters, Lola Fleckenstein; Anna Barnes; Nancy Hoffmaster; brothers, Samuel, David, Leo, James and Timothy. His furbabies, Sophie, Tripp, Olive, Riley, Bella and Dexter also survive. He was preceded in death by his siblings, John A. Jr. and Donald.
Funeral services will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Mark S. Kopp, officiating. Burial will follow in Silver Spring Cemetery. Family and friends may view at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Kindly omit flowers. Please consider a donation in Steve's memory to the Raven Ridge Wildlife Center, PO Box 38, Washington Boro, PA 17582.
