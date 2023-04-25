Steven M. Brossman, better known as "Uncie" to his beloved family, passed away on Sunday April 23, 2023 in his residence. He was born in Lebanon on November 25, 1964, a son of the late Charles K. and Agnes M. Johns Brossman.
Steve graduated from the Lancaster-Lebanon IU-13 with the Class of 1986. He was employed for over 35 years at the Lebanon County Workshop and later, QUEST INC. Steve was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed sitting on the porch and waving his flag around. He loved the Lebanon Cedars and was an Eagles and Phillies fan. He loved KISS music and fire trucks. His biggest joy came from spending time with his family.
Steve is survived by siblings: Suzann wife of Richard Bullock, Dennis and wife Wendy Brossman, Martin and wife Connie Brossman; nieces and nephews: Jeremy and wife Angie Bullock, Deborah wife of Nathan Hansell, Nicholas and wife Allison Bullock, Michael Brossman and partner Jenn Sheffy, Adam And wife Amanda Brossman, Kelly wife of Shawn Roof, Jonathan and wife Becky Brossman, Joshua and wife Aimee Brossman; great-nieces and nephews: Karley, Haleigh, Marianne, Karlyn, Nolan, Brian, Colton, Charley, Jaxson, Zoe, Lucy, Piper, Reese, Willow, Quinn and Axel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by paternal grandparents: Charles E. and Alice Hicks Brossman; maternal grandparents: Harvey B. and Annie Cherrit Johns; niece: Stephanie Lois Bullock. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 10:30 AM. in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 723 Lehman St., Lebanon, PA 17046 with a time of visitation from 9:00 to 10:15 AM. Private interment will be made in Grand View Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to QUEST, INC., 704 Metro Dr., Lebanon, PA 17042 or to Special Olympics, attn: Web Gifts, 2600 Virginia Ave., NW, 11th Floor, Washington, DC 20037 or to the Steven M. Brossman Scholarship Fund, 1000 S. 8th St., Lebanon, PA 17042.