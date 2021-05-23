Steven Leroy Hain, 67, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at his Manheim Township home. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Judy L. (Derck) Hain; their son, Bartholomew S. Hain, husband of Courtney (Somber); and his sister Darlene, wife of David Byler, and their son Adam Byler.
A memorial service will be held 11 AM Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 31 S. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. Please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 1 Masonic Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or to Trinity Lutheran Church "Breakfast Fellowship Ministry," 31 S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
