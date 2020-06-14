Steven Leroy Hain, 67, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at his Manheim Township home. He celebrated 46 years of marriage last August 17th with his wife Judy L. (Derck) Hain. They enjoyed living in Manheim Township and part of the year in Black Hawk, CO.He was born in Harrisburg to the late Leroy Floyd and Gladys Anna (Shaffer) Hain.
A 1971 graduate of Hempfield High School, Steve earned a bachelor's degree from Lancaster Bible College, and a second degree in physical therapy form Daemen College in Amherst, NY.
Steve contracted his physical therapist services to many local retirement communities. He also contracted his services to Powers Medical Center in Lamar, CO, where he wrote the regulations for the hospital. He had the pleasure of helping many people walk again, and always looking to have fun, Steve would celebrate their accomplishments with the Chicken Dance.
In retirement, Steve began substitute teaching. He especially enjoyed teaching art at Burrowes Elementary School in Lancaster, bringing the arts to life.
He loved the Lord. Steve previously worked with the youth as a Sunday school teacher and youth group leader at Westminster Presbyterian Church, and served as a summer missionary for Calvary Church. More recently, Steve and Judy enjoyed helping with the Sunday morning breakfast for the community at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lancaster.
Steve had a great sense of humor and loved to make people smile and laugh. A jokester, he hid a particular bowling ball that was found many times by his family. He was willing to try new things. Steve loved art, interior design and spiritual reading. He was currently reading The Return of The Prodigal Son with Judy.
Judy and Steve loved to travel, with the Fjord's in Norway, the Capitals in the Baltic and the State Hermitage Art Museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia, being some of his favorite trips.
In addition to his wife Judy, Steve is survived by their son, Bartholomew S. Hain, husband of Courtney (Sombers) of Red Lion, and his sister, Darlene, wife of David Byler, and their son, Adam Byler of Belleville.
To be notified of a future celebration of Steve's life, please email your name and email address to j.hain450@gmail.com. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 1 Masonic Dr., Elizabethtown, PA 17022, or to Trinity Lutheran Church "Breakfast Fellowship Ministry", 31 S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
