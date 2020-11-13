On November 6th, 2020, Steven Lee Dosch of Elizabethtown PA, went home to be with his savior at the age of 60.
Steven is survived by his sons, Justin and Andrew Dosch, both of Pittsburgh, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Dosch and Helen Maker.
Steven was born in Lancaster, PA and was a graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School and Youth Challenge International Bible Institute.
Throughout his life Steven was an avid runner, having completed many road races including the prestigious Boston Marathon. One of his biggest passions was spending time in nature; running, hiking and hunting in the woods.
There will not be a funeral or memorial service. Instead, his family asks that whenever you find yourself on a hike in the woods you imagine Steven walking there with you, enjoying the peacefulness of God's creation.
To send a condolence, please visit Steven's Memorial Page at: www.CremationPA.com.
A living tribute »