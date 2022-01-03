Steven L. Stoltzfus, 51, of 150 Skiles Rd., Parkesburg, passed away, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 unexpectedly at home of natural causes. Born in Gap, he was the son of Leroy G. and Salomie L. Lapp Stoltzfus. His wife, Rebecca Stoltzfus is the daughter of Benuel F. and the late Lizzie S. Stoltzfus. A farmer, he was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are: 11 children, Leroy, Leon, Martha, Johnny, Jacob, Marcus, Mervin and Benjamin, all at home, Aarianne married to Matthew Allgyer, Lomie Ruth married to Jonas Zook, both Parkesburg, Elizabeth married to Daniel Lee Stoltzfus, Kinzers; seven grandchildren; a brother, Leroy Jr. married to Fannie Fisher Stoltzfus, Gap; a sister, Aarianne wife of Amos Petersheim, Lykens. He was preceded in death by a son, Steven Jr.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Beacon Light Cemetery, Coatesville.
Furman’s – Leola
