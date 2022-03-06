Steven L. Ruby, 57 of Hellam, entered into rest on Monday February 28, 2022 at UPMC Memorial.
He was born November 21, 1964 in York, PA. The son of the late Lamar G. and Anna M. (Geltmacher) Ruby.
He worked as a mechanic for Y&S Candies and Goods Transport. He was a member of the Owls Club.
Steven is survived by a daughter Teisha Ruby, a grandchild on the way, three brothers Michael Ruby, Keith Ruby and Todd Ruby. He was preceded in death by a son Jeremiah Ruby and a sister Norma Ruby.
The services will be at a later date. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave., York, PA is assisting with arrangements.
