Steven L. Kaylor, 63, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. Steven was born June 9, 1959, in Elizabethtown and was the son of the late Joseph and Betty (Floyd) Kaylor.
He graduated from Hershey High School in 1977 and in 1981 earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in physics from Millersville University. He went on to marry his college sweetheart, Jane L (Steiner) Kaylor, on May 7, 1983.
Steven will be remembered as an avid fisherman, hunter and outdoorsman. Some of his favorite trips were spent hunting in Wyoming and fly fishing for salmon. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and sharing his love of history on trips they took. He was also an active member of Columbia-Middletown Elks Lodge No. 1074. Above all, he will be remembered as a loving husband, father and friend.
In addition to his wife of over 39 years, Steven will be lovingly missed by two children: Jacob A. Kaylor, engaged to Meghan Hogan, of Audubon, PA, and Constance M. Kaylor, of Lancaster.
A Celebration of Steven's Life will be held at 1:00 PM at the Columbia-Middletown Elks Lodge No. 1074, 445 Chestnut Street, Columbia, PA 17584, 717-684-6851, on Saturday, January 14, 2023. Private interment will take place at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Steven's memory to Hospice & Community Care, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org or Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation , www.rmef.org. Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com