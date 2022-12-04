Steven L. Barnett, 81, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, November 26. He was the son of the late William Barnett and Ruth Alboum Barnett Sharpless.
Steve was a life-long trucker, and his driving took him to every corner of the country and beyond. His favorite spots were beaches, especially in Delaware and North Carolina. If he was not at home, it was a good bet he'd hopped in his truck and drove to the shore for some impromptu surf fishing. On Saturday nights, he would often be found laughing with friends and dancing to live music at the Burning Bridge in Wrightsville, and he would entertain anyone he met with his jokes and storytelling.
Steve is survived by his two loving daughters, Jessica Miller of York, and Melissa Kashner of Lancaster; four grandchildren; and a brother, Samuel Barnett of Wooster, Ohio.
All are invited to join the family in celebrating Steve's life on Saturday, December 10 starting at 10 a.m. at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. No need for formal attire. Contributions in Steve's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
