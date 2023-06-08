Steven K. Groff, MD, 58, of Dallastown passed away on June 4, 2023. He was the loving husband of Julie A. (Weidner) Groff. Steve and Julie were married for 35 years. Steve was born on February 24, 1965 in Lancaster. He grew up on his family's farm and was the son of Kenneth G. and Shirley L. (Eshleman) Groff of Strasburg, PA.
He was a 1983 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, 1987 graduate of Albright College, and 1991 graduate of the University of Virginia Medical School. He completed his orthopedic residency at Penn State Hershey in 1996. Following his residency, he started his clinical practice at KDV in York. In 2004, Steve was instrumental in forming Orthopedic & Spine Specialists (OSS). He worked for many years as a spine and joint surgeon, helping to heal many patients in the York community. Steve was also a visionary, starting the first free-standing orthopedic hospital in York County in 2010. He served as president of OSS for many years.
In 2011, Steve was involved in a serious bicycle accident that left him with injuries preventing him from returning to orthopedic surgery. During his rehabilitation, he and his wife Julie, began to contemplate life after medicine and how they could use their old barn on their seventy-seven-acre farm, known for years as Wyndridge Farm. In 2014, Steve and Julie along with their son, Taylor opened Wyndridge Farm, a restaurant, brewery, and event center with the goal to help others celebrate life.
In addition to Wyndridge Farm, Steve used his entrepreneurial skills to start two other businesses in 2018; Groff North America and Groff Health.
Steve was a member of Aldersgate Church. He and Julie led worship for many years before his accident. Recently, he returned to playing guitar in the Praise Band. He enjoyed boating, jet skiing, and riding his motorcycle. Above all, family was the most important to Steve. He cherished the time he spent with Julie and his children, grandchildren, and extended family.
In addition to his wife, Julie and his parents, Kenneth and Shirley, he is survived by his son, Taylor S. Groff and his wife, Ashleigh; daughters, Hannah E. Groff and Mackenzie A. Groff; two grandchildren, Garber and Opal Groff; brother, Brian S. Groff and his partner Tammy Feyerherm (Mechanicsburg); sister, Lori L. and her husband, Kenn Bennett (Lancaster); as well as many nieces and nephews.
There will be a private service for the family on Saturday June 10th, 2023 at Aldersgate Church, 397 Tyler Run Road, York. Following the private service, the family invites anyone wishing to celebrate Steve's life to join them at Aldersgate Church at any time between 12:30-2:00 p.m. for light refreshments.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Suicide Prevention of York, 2782 South Queen Street, Dallastown, PA 17313 or to www.spyork.org.
Suicide is an issue that affects individuals and families in all communities. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or thoughts of suicide, please seek help by calling PA 211 - Get Connected, Get Help, or call 988.
