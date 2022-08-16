Steven Jeffrey Butt, age 64, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care, MountJoy. He courageously fought pancreatic cancer for 8 years. He was the husband of Dana Shaffer Butt for nearly 39 years. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Ervin E. and Anna Mary Cicero Butt.
Steve attended Victory Church, Lancaster. He worked in food service sales for Clark Associates for over 30 years and loved his customers, many who became friends. He enjoyed going to the cabin and hunting, riding his motorcycle, and being the family carpenter, remodeling his own home and doing many house projects for his 3 daughters: Anna wife of Kristopher Reiff of Lancaster, Stacy wife of Shane Hess of Willow Street, Corinne wife of Jared Martin of Leola.
He cherished time with his family, especially making memories with his 9 grandsons: Quinn, Grayson, Jake and Bran Reiff, Ellis, Rhys, and Crew Hess, Mason and Miles Martin. Also surviving are 5 siblings: Donna Anderson, Michael husband of Linda Butt, both of Lancaster, Ronald Butt of AZ, Linda wife of David Carson of Lititz, and Daniel Butt of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Schreck.
Funeral service will take place at Victory Church, 1827 Freedom Road, Suite 103, Lancaster on Friday, August 19th at 11 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com