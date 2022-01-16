Steven James Nuss, 55, of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 after a brief illness. He was the loving son of Jayne Ford and Jim Nuss, both of Lititz.
Steve was a 1985 graduate of Warwick High School and spent most of his career as a Service Technician for Conestoga Copiers, and most recently worked at Woodstream Corporation.
Steve will be remembered as a fun-loving guy who always made everyone laugh. To know him was to love him. He didn’t take life too seriously and loved the world to laugh along with him.
Steve loved his family and friends, playing his drums, his many dogs over the years and of course, his beloved Michigan Football. He was happiest behind his drum kit or watching the Wolverines!
Steve lost his best friend and son, Landon in 2013 and often talked about the day they would meet again. While we will all miss him dearly, we are comforted in knowing that he is now eternally reunited with his son.
In addition, to his parents, Steve is survived by the light of his life, his daughter, Kendall Marie Nuss, his sister, Amy Nuss-Hamilton, wife of Rick Hamilton, and step siblings Sherri Popejoy and Wally Popejoy, and his three beautiful grandchildren, Mia Nuss, Carson Slack and Jaxson Slack whom he loved immensely.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Go Blue, Forever!!!
Please make contributions in Steve’s memory to a cause close to his heart: the Lancaster SPCA, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
